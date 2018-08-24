GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
SECR Recruitment 2018: 413 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018

The selected Trade Apprentices will need to undergo Apprenticeship training for one year. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th September 2018 .

Ahona Sengupta |

Updated:August 24, 2018, 12:45 PM IST
SECR Recruitment 2018: 413 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018
Image for representation only.
SECR Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 413 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices in various trades has begun on the official website of the South East Central Railways - secr.indianrailways.gov.in. SECR aims to engage selected candidates under Apprentices Act 1961and Apprentices Act 1962 in its Raipur Division and Wagon Repair Shop (WRS). The selected Trade Apprentices will need to undergo Apprenticeship training for one year. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:


How to apply for RRB Recruitment 2018 for Trade Apprentices?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - htt://pwww.secr.indianrailways.gov.in/
Step 2 – Click on link ‘Engagement of ACT Apprentices in SECR’ on the home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘ACT Apprentices 2018-19 in Raipur Division and WRS Raipur’ link
Step 4 – Register yourself first
Step 5 – Fill the details and click on Create account
Step 6 – Login with required credentials
Step 7 – Fill the details and complete the application process
Step 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference


Direct Link for Registration - http://www.secronline.com/signup/
Direct link for Login – http://www.secronline.com/login/

SECR Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 413
Raipur Division: 255

Welder - 28

Turner - 23

Carpenter - 23

Fitter - 87

Electrician - 71

Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English, Hindi) - 4

Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 8

Painter - 3

Office Assistance cum Computer Operator - 5

Health Sanitary Inspector - 3

Wagon Repair Shop/ Raipur: 158

Fitter - 69

Welder - 69

Machinist - 5

Electrician - 9

Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 3

Turner - 3


Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent and must have a passing ITI course certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Institution.
Applicants must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility:

Official Advertisement:
http://www.secronline.com/media/ACCT_ENGLISH.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years as on 16th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list based on candidates’ marks in class 10th and ITI examination.

