SECR Recruitment 2018: 413 Trade Apprentices Posts, Apply before 9th September 2018

SECR Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 413 vacancies for the post of Trade Apprentices in various trades has begun on the official website of the South East Central Railways - secr.indianrailways.gov.in . SECR aims to engage selected candidates under Apprentices Act 1961and Apprentices Act 1962 in its Raipur Division and Wagon Repair Shop (WRS). The selected Trade Apprentices will need to undergo Apprenticeship training for one year. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 9th September 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - htt://pwww.secr.indianrailways.gov.in/ Step 2 – Click on link ‘Engagement of ACT Apprentices in SECR’ on the home pageStep 3 – Click on ‘ACT Apprentices 2018-19 in Raipur Division and WRS Raipur’ linkStep 4 – Register yourself firstStep 5 – Fill the details and click on Create accountStep 6 – Login with required credentialsStep 7 – Fill the details and complete the application processStep 8 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link for Registration - http://www.secronline.com/signup/ Direct link for Login – http://www.secronline.com/login/ SECR Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:Total Posts: 413Raipur Division: 255Welder - 28Turner - 23Carpenter - 23Fitter - 87Electrician - 71Stenographer & Secretarial Assistant (English, Hindi) - 4Computer Operator and Programming Assistant - 8Painter - 3Office Assistance cum Computer Operator - 5Health Sanitary Inspector - 3Wagon Repair Shop/ Raipur: 158Fitter - 69Welder - 69Machinist - 5Electrician - 9Mechanic Motor Vehicle - 3Turner - 3The applicant must be class 10th passed or its equivalent and must have a passing ITI course certificate in relevant trade from a recognized Institution.Applicants must read through the official notification to ascertain their eligibility:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 15 to 24 years as on 16th August 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the advertisement above.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a merit list based on candidates’ marks in class 10th and ITI examination.