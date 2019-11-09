Section 144 Clamped in Mumbai as Supreme Court Reads out Ayodhya Verdict
A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that the prohibitory order comes into effect from 11 am and will remain in force for the next 24 hours. The order bars holding of public meetings or assembly of more than five persons or processions.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Section 144 of the CrPC which bars assembly of more than four people was imposed in Mumbai on Saturday as the Supreme Court delivers its verdict on the sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid suit.
The prohibitory order comes into effect from 11 am and will remain in force for the next 24 hours, a Mumbai Police spokesperson said.
The order bars holding of public meetings or assembly of more than five persons or processions.
It also prohibits entry of all types of vehicles carrying persons intending to participate in such unlawful gatherings.
Heavy security is put in place across the financial capital which had witnessed communal riots after the disputed structure was demolished in Ayodhya in 1993.
