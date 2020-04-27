Section 144 Extended Till May 30 in Lucknow Ahead of Eid, Buddh Purnima; Ban on Meat and Liquor Sale

Lucknow: Keeping in mind the ongoing holy month of Ramzan and the upcoming festivals of Eid, Bada Mangal and Buddh Purnima, Lucknow Police extended the duration of Section 144 till May 30.

Naveen Arora, Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) Lucknow, on Monday announced a ban on religious, political and cultural gatherings in the state capital, along with ban on sale of meat and liquor.

As per the new orders, no religious programmes, gatherings will allowed during the festivals falling till May 30, there will be a ban on the distribution of prasad in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. More than five people cannot gather at a place and take put any kind of processions, the order reads, adding, All public places with processions will have to use the loudspeaker within the prescribed limits and the loudspeakers will not allowed from 10pm to 6am. In case of non avoidable circumstances permission will have to be taken from Commissioner / Joint Commissioner (law and order) of the district.

The guidelines also make it clear that no one apart from forces shall be allowed to carry any sharp-edged weapons except kripaan — which is used by members of the Sikh community. Slaughter of animals, sale of meat and liquor will also not be allowed during this period. Any kind of trade exhibitions and rallies will also be banned during.

The Police warned that those found spreading rumours through oral, written, print, electronic media, social media or inciting religious sentiments of other communities or making inflammatory speeches or announcing any such program will be dealt with strictly and legal action will be taken against him. The police also warned people against stocking stones, sticks, soda bottles, etc on their rooftops.

The order also says that strict vigil will be kept on everyone in order to curb any attempt to disturb the peace and harmony in the district. WhatsApp group admins have also been asked to be stay alert and inform the police about members who post anything objectionable or inflammatory.

