Prohibitory Orders in Karnataka's Bengaluru and Mangaluru Ahead of Large-Scale Citizenship Act Protests

Bengaluru: Ahead of large scale protests that have been planned in Karnataka over the Citizenship Act, the administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Bengaluru and Mangaluru. Large gatherings have been banned under Section 144, prohibiting unlawful assembly of four or more persons, have been imposed in the two cities.

The orders in Bengaluru would be in force for three days starting from 6 am on Thursday morning to December 21 midnight. The ban in Mangaluru would be for two days from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight, the commissioners of police of the two cities said in their separate orders.

No one will be allowed to carry out protests, demonstrations, burst crackers or display weapons, the orders said.

The orders come ahead of fresh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which were set to be held on Thursday. Officials said it was just a precautionary measure as the administration does not want violence.

Bengaluru police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters here that none should organise protests in the city from 6 AM tomorrow to midnight of December 21. Anyone violating the orders will be dealt with an iron hand, he said.

"There will however be no restrictions on schools, colleges, malls, markets, bus services, metro rail, autorickshaws and cab aggregators.

Rao said the orders were imposed as many violent incidents had taken place during protests asgainst the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, where public property was damaged.

A series of protests happened in Bengaluru with Tuesday's protest by students marking the third consecutive day of protests in the city. The protests intensified following the police action on students of Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University on Sunday.

At least two protests were planned in Bengaluru on Thursday and one on Friday.

On Thursday, a protest is planned at Town Hall at 11 am under the banner of 'Hum Bharat ke Log', which is supported by NGOs, citizen groups and the major opposition parties, including the Congress and the NCP. The organisers have said they intend to go ahead with the protest despite prohibitory orders in place.

Left-parties including CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) also plan to hold an agitation against NRC and CAA at Mysore Bank Circle at 11 am. On Friday, students from various colleges in Bengaluru plan to hold a second protest at 5 pm at Town Hall.

