Section 144 Imposed in Shaheen Bagh, Police Say ‘Precautionary Measure’ in Wake of Delhi Riots

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Sunday morning imposed Section 144 in New Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh along with a heavy deployment of police personnel.

The Hindu Sena had earlier called for a gathering to clear the Shaheen Bagh protest site on March 1, stating that Delhi Police had failed to clear the road that has been blocked by anti-CAA protesters since over two months.

While the fringe right-wing group on Saturday called off its proposed protest, police officials said Section 144 was being imposed as a “precautionary measure” in the wake of the communal riots in north-east Delhi.

In a statement, the Hindu Sena said that police pressured them to call off their peaceful protest on Sunday. It also claimed that their national president Vishnu Gupta was "illegally detained".

However, police said that no one was detained and the organisation called off their protest after a conversation with senior officials.

Shaheen Bagh, near Jamia Millia Islamia, has been a protest venue for a section of people opposed to the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens since December 15 last year.

