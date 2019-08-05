Section 144 Imposed, Security Stepped Up as J&K Continues to be on Tenterhooks: 10 Developments

The state of Jammu and Kashmir remains on tenterhooks as three of its most prominent political leaders were placed under house arrest on late Sunday amid a massive security-built up. The government also imposed section 144, effectively restricting public meetings and rallies while internet and landline phone connections were shut down in various places.

Here are the top ten developments:-

1) Section 144, which restricts public gathering of more than four people in an area, was imposed on the city from 6 am today. "There will be a complete bar on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. It should be noted that there will be no curfew in place as reported in a section of the media," the order by the J&K government read.

2) Mobile internet services were shut down in many areas across the Valley. Landlines phone connections were also being blocked in many places.

3) Reacting to her house arrest, Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying: "The world watches as people & their voices are being muzzled in J&K". National Conference leader Omar Abdullah also expressed his consternation over the uncertain situation and said, "we don't know what is I store for."

4) Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with top intelligence officials including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba in Delhi on Sunday. The Cabinet is slated to meet at 9.30 am on Monday in PM Narendra Modi's residence in the national capital.

5) Earlier on Sunday, leaders of the mainstream political parties in Kashmir held an all-party meeting in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in the Valley. Addressing the meeting after holding an all-party meet at his residence here, Abdullah requested people to maintain peace and said that leaders of all the political parties in the state were united in their "struggle to safeguard the special status of Kashmir".

6) There has looming uncertainty in the state since last week when additional paramilitary forces were called in and deployed across vulnerable areas of Kashmir Valley. The strength of the security personnel has also been increased around vital installations such as the civil secretariat, police headquarters, airport and various central government establishments in the city. More troops are being brought in.

7) In an unprecedented move, the Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra citing a terror threat and asked all the pilgrims and tourists to leave at the earliest. The Machail Mata Pilgrimage in Kishtwar district. Following the order, People were seen thronging the markets to stock up on essentials while tens of thousands of tourists are said to have left the valley.

8) Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Sunday also said that the tensions between India and Pakistan have the potential to blow up into a regional crisis and it is the right time for US President Donald Trump to mediate. His comments came a day after Pakistan accused India of using illegal cluster bombs, killing two civilians and wounding 11, in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. India denied it had used such weapons.

9) Schools and colleges were shut down and various educational institutions directed their students to vacate hostels as a precautionary measure.

10) The Parliament is also likely to see action over the prevailing situation in the state as Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to move the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 on Monday for the implementation of the 10 per cent Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in the state.

