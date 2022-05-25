The discovery of a “temple-like architectural structure” inside the Malali Juma Masjid on the outskirts of Karnataka’s Mangaluru has prompted authorities to impose Section 144 within a 500-meter area of the mosque till 8 am of May 26.

The Hindu temple-like architectural design was discovered underneath the old mosque in Malali village on the outskirts of Mangaluru city on April 21 during the renovation work of the mosque. The matter, however, is now brewing with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) performing ritual in Malali to find out whether the mosque was once a temple.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that the the district administration is monitoring everything, adding that section 144 has been imposed in the area.

Mangaluru, Karnataka | Police deployment at Juma Masjid in Malali, Mangaluru as section 144 has been imposed within 500 meters from the worship place till 8 am of May 26th. A Hindu temple-like architectural design was purportedly found underneath the Masjid on April 21. pic.twitter.com/cMsAZjH3eh — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022

The prohibitory orders came amid VHP performing ‘Tambula Prashne’ at Sri Ramanjaneya Bhajana Mandira in Malali on Wednesday.

After the structure was discovered, VHP had hinted at the possibility of a “Ram Mandir-like campaign” and vowed to continue the legal fight for the premises.

In the ritual conducted on Wednesday, the VHP claimed to have found “presence of divine Shivasanidya (divine power of lord Shiva) at the mosque premises. They claimed that the place belongs to Vasu Vadhiraj Matt and that along with lord Shiva, there are other powers too.

There was a Kalyani(Pond) which was also closed. The priest says in the north side of the Mosque one Guru has sat for penance.

