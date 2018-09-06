Section 377 Verdict LIVE: 4 Judges to Write Separate Judgments as SC Decides on Decriminalising Gay Sex

Section 377 Verdict LIVE Updates:The Supreme Court will today pronounce the much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on July 17 after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists. Besides the Chief Justice of India, the bench also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The apex court had asserted that courts cannot wait for a "majoritarian government" to decide on enacting, amending or striking down a law if it violates fundamental rights. It had made clear that it may not strike down the law completely and deal with it to the extent it relates to consensual acts between two adults. The Centre, which had initially sought adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, had later left to the wisdom of the court the issue of legality of the penal provision on the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults.
It had said that the other aspects of the penal provision dealing with minors and animals should be allowed to remain in the statute book.
"If not now, then when?" is the mantra for hotelier Keshav Suri, scion of the late hotel magnate Lalit Suri and Executive Director of the Lalit Suri Hospitality Group that owns the LaLit chain of hotels.
Sep 6, 2018 8:24 am (IST)
As the country readies for the verdict on colonial-era Article 377, four judges are reportedly going to write Section 377 judgment. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will be penning separate judgments today.
Sep 6, 2018 8:09 am (IST)
While recent cases of brutal rape and murder against women and children in India have catapulted the issue of sexual crimes against women to the forefront of public discussion, with a growing consensus for stricter sentences against the perpetrators, there continues to be a vacuum in the discourse when it comes to the rape and sexual assault of men. No law deals with the male rape so far. Legal experts say that the law limits the rights of men, both homosexual and straight, to seek legal remedy against sexual crimes.
The apex court had earlier held that the right to privacy cannot be denied, even if there is a minuscule fraction of the population which is affected.
Sep 6, 2018 7:45 am (IST)
In 2018, as petitions mounted, Singh’s petition was assigned to the Constitutional Bench and a five-judge bench started hearing the case. Other influential members such as Chef Ritu Dalmia, hotelier Keshav Suri were also petitioners in the case. While the SC started deliberations on the matter from Thursday, it is yet to be known whether the long journey of LGBTQI activism in India will bear fruit.
Sep 6, 2018 7:44 am (IST)
"Right to Privacy" | The second landmark judgement in terms of LGBTQI rights came in 2017 when in response to a petition, the SC ruled that ‘right to privacy’ was a fundamental right. This was important to the fight against Section 377 as it was directly at loggerheads with the legally protected right to privacy that every Indian citizen now had a claim to.
Sep 6, 2018 7:43 am (IST)
In 2014, in what later came to be known as the NALSA judgment, the SC accorded the transgender community of Indian the right to be called the third gender, separate from male and female. This meant that a transgender person could now seek legal, political and economic rights and also seek remedy against discrimination. The NALSA judgement is recognised as a major step toward emancipation of the LGBTQI community in India. It led to a reopening of the conversation regarding homosexuality and community, with several prominent members of the community coming out in support of the cause.
Sep 6, 2018 7:35 am (IST)
The 'Fire' in 1998 | While one of the first efforts to decriminalize Section 377 came about in 1994 when AIDS Bhedbhav Virodhi Andolan filed a petition, substantial efforts to work toward decriminalization surprisingly came into the limelight after right-wing censorship of Deepa Mehta's ‘Fire’ in 1998. The controversial film depicted homosexuality between women in the context of a rural Indian setting.Several women’s’ rights groups such as Sakhi and Sangini, one of the earliest forums for LBT (Lesbian Bisexual Transgender) in the country, protested against the ban, bringing for the first time to public discourse the issue of homosexuality, especially between women.
Sep 6, 2018 7:34 am (IST)
Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine. The Centre, which had initially sought adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, had later left to the wisdom of the court the issue of legality of the penal provision on the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults. It had said that the other aspects of the penal provision dealing with minors and animals should be allowed to remain in the statute book
Sep 6, 2018 7:21 am (IST)
The earlier high court judgment was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending. The top court had commenced hearing on the fresh writ petitions challenging re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings by four weeks. At the outset of the hearing, the five-judge bench on July 10 had made it clear that it was not going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on the fresh writ petitions in the matter. The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals including Suresh Kumar Kaushal. Kaushal had also challenged the 2009 verdict of the high court in the apex court which had restored section 377 of IPC.
Sep 6, 2018 7:20 am (IST)
The apex court heard the writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs. They have sought decriminalisation of consensual sex between two consenting adults of the same sex by declaring section 377 of IPC as illegal and unconstitutional. The issue was first raised by NGO Naaz Foundation, which had in 2001 approached the Delhi High Court which had in 2009 decriminalised sex between consenting adults of the same gender by holding the penal provision as "illegal".
Sep 6, 2018 7:19 am (IST)
The Supreme Court will today pronounce on its much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its verdict on July 17 after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists.Besides the CJI, the bench also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. .
File photo: Dipannita Saha
The apex court heard the writ petitions filed by dancer Navtej Jauhar, journalist Sunil Mehra, chef Ritu Dalmia, hoteliers Aman Nath and Keshav Suri and business executive Ayesha Kapur and 20 former and current students of the IITs. They have sought decriminalisation of consensual sex between two consenting adults of the same sex by declaring section 377 of IPC as illegal and unconstitutional. "If Section 377 of the IPC goes away entirely, there will be anarchy. We are solely on consensual acts between man-man, man-woman. Consent is the fulcrum here. You cannot impose your sexual orientation on others without their consent," the top court had said while allaying apprehensions of those opposed to the decriminalisation of the penal provision.
"We would not wait for the majoritarian government to enact, amend or not to enact any law to deal with violations of fundamental rights," the bench had said while reserving its verdict. Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine. The issue was first raised by NGO Naaz Foundation, which had in 2001 approached the Delhi High Court which had in 2009 decriminalised sex between consenting adults of the same gender by holding the penal provision as "illegal". This high court judgment was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending.
The top court had commenced hearing on the fresh writ petitions challenging re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings by four weeks. At the outset of the hearing, the five-judge bench on July 10 had made it clear that it was not going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on the fresh writ petitions in the matter. The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals including Suresh Kumar Kaushal. Kaushal had also challenged the 2009 verdict of the high court in the apex court which had restored section 377 of IPC.