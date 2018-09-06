GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Section 377 Verdict LIVE Updates: SC Decriminalises Gay Sex, CJI Misra Says Can't Punish Consenting Adults

September 6, 2018, 12:13 PM IST
Event Highlights

Section 377 verdict LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court has decriminalized consensual sex between homosexuals and read down Section 377 of the IPC. “The ideals of individual autonomy must be preserved. We have to bid adieu to stereotypes and prejudices. Constitutional morality must guide us all,” Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said. A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra were hearing a clutch of petitions against the section that criminalises gay sex. On July 17, the court had reserved its verdict after hearing various stakeholders for four days, including gay rights activists. Besides the Chief Justice of India, the bench also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra. The apex court had asserted that courts cannot wait for a "majoritarian government" to decide on enacting, amending or striking down a law if it violates fundamental rights. It had made clear that it may not strike down the law completely and deal with it to the extent it relates to consensual acts between two adults. The Centre, which had initially sought adjournment for filing its response to the petitions, later left the issue of legality of the penal provision on the aspects of criminalising consensual unnatural sex between two consenting adults to the wisdom of the court.

It had said that the other aspects of the penal provision dealing with minors and animals should be allowed to remain in the statute book.
Sep 6, 2018 12:13 pm (IST)
Sep 6, 2018 12:11 pm (IST)

Members of LGBTQ community and gay rights activists are elated at the SC judgment of decriminalising gay sex. 

Sep 6, 2018 12:08 pm (IST)

No Finality in SC's Verdict, Says Swamy | BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, unhappy with today's judgment on Section 377, has said that there is no finality in Supreme Court's judgment today. "This judgment can be overturned by a seven-judge bench," he said. "This verdict could give rise to other issue like rise in HIV cases, gay bars, etc. It cannot be treated  like an alternate sexual behaviour," Swamy said. 

Sep 6, 2018 12:06 pm (IST)

Scenes from outside the Supreme court as Section 377 is read down by five judges bench in a landmark verdict, 

Sep 6, 2018 12:04 pm (IST)
Sep 6, 2018 12:02 pm (IST)

Amy discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation is a  violation of fundamental rights, the Supreme Court judgment reads as Section 377 has been read down by the apex court. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:58 am (IST)
Sep 6, 2018 11:56 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has clarified that sex with animals will remain an offence. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:53 am (IST)

Section 377 can't punish gay sex between consenting adults, the CJI has said. The rights of LGBTQI community honoured by the Supreme Court. The apex court reads down Section 377. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

We have to bid adieu to stereotypes and prejudices, says CJI. Intimacy and privacy is matter of choice, the judgment reads further the first of four judgments. Section 377 can't punish gay sex between consenting adults, SC observes. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:50 am (IST)

Veils of social morality can't be allowed to curtail rights of others, says CJI. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:48 am (IST)

Judgment by 5 judges is unanimous. "Momentous walk of freedom can be realised when each one of us acknowledges LGBT community possesses the same rights," reads the first judgment od Section 377 case. At the core of identity lies self determination, the bench observes. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:45 am (IST)
 

In the Section 377 verdict, the Chief Justice of India has observed  that the distinct inventory of individuals must be respected. The judgment is emphasising on individuality. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:37 am (IST)

CJI Dipak Misra reads out the first judgment in Section 377 case. CJI observes that the LGBT community possesses the same fundamental rights as others and identity of individual is very  important. He says,  "Prejudice and social stigma still affects a certain section of society. Progressive and inclusive realisation must embrace all.  Heterogeneous fibre of the society must be maintained. Constitutional morality can't be equated with popular sentiments."


 

Sep 6, 2018 11:34 am (IST)

The Judges have arrived in the court for landmark verdict on Section 377. All four judges are concurring. . 

Sep 6, 2018 11:31 am (IST)

ALSO WATCH | Will Supreme Court Decriminalize Homosexuality ?

The Supreme Court will today pronounce the much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex.

Sep 6, 2018 11:25 am (IST)

The verdict on Section 377 will begin shortly. The full court reference has ended and the judges are expected to arrive anytime soon. Activists and students have gathered outside the court for the historic judgment. Activists of LGBT community have also gathered at the office of Humsafar Trust in Mumbai.

Sep 6, 2018 11:16 am (IST)

Vulnerability Caused by Section 377 | He was blackmailed to be exposed as a gay by a man whom he had met through a dating service. He even threatened to slit his throat. Debottam Saha, one of the petitioners challenging India's ban on homosexuality, says he was petrified. Because of Section 377, Saha says he could not file a police complaint against the man. "You really need legal protection," he said. "(Otherwise) you're not even in an position to register a complaint."

Sep 6, 2018 11:11 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Naz Foundation Lawyer Leading The fight Against Section 377 Recalls 20-Year-Long legal Battle

Even if the Supreme Court were to strike down Section 377, the fight would be far from over as the society will take its own time to come to terms with it.

Sep 6, 2018 11:09 am (IST)

“Actually the battle started in 1998. In the lawyers’ collective, we were doing a lot of work on HIV and we made big gains in a case of MX vs ZY. We made sure that a person who was HIV positive was actually recruited and there was no discrimination if the person was fit to do the job and had the necessary qualification. And because HIV was associated with ‘gay sex’, a lot of gay men started approaching us,” he said. Getting involved with the case brought Grover in touch with sordid tales of discrimination and he decided it was time to do something to attack the root cause of it all – Section 377. This brought him in touch with Naz Foundation, which was fighting a similar fight. 

Sep 6, 2018 11:08 am (IST)

The Fight Started to Stop the Discrimination Against HIV Positive Employees | On the morning of the Supreme Court’s historic verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 377, Anand Grover, who is representing petitioner Naz Foundation in the case, said he had no doubt in his mind that sooner or later, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would be repealed. Speaking exclusively to News18, Grover recalled the 20-year-long struggle to decriminalise homosexuality. “There has never been any doubt in my mind that the war would be won by us, even though the battle was lost from time to time,” Grover said. The fight actually started, Grover said, with a petition he had filed in the Bombay High Court to stop discrimination against HIV positive employees

Sep 6, 2018 11:06 am (IST)

At the outset of the hearing, the five-judge bench on July 10 had made it clear that it was not going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on the fresh writ petitions in the matter. The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals including Suresh Kumar Kaushal. Kaushal had also challenged the 2009 verdict of the high court in the apex court which had restored section 377 of IPC.​

Sep 6, 2018 11:05 am (IST)

The earlier high court judgment was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending. The top court had commenced hearing on the fresh writ petitions challenging re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings by four weeks.

Sep 6, 2018 11:03 am (IST)

In India, homophobia comes with a cost. Every year, India incurs losses of $31 billion due to lower educational achievements, loss of labor productivity and the added costs of providing healthcare to LGBT people who suffer mental as well as physical health issues, Reuters reprted. 

Sep 6, 2018 10:56 am (IST)
Sep 6, 2018 10:49 am (IST)
Sep 6, 2018 10:46 am (IST)

 “Explanation" | Penetration is sufficient to constitute the carnal intercourse necessary to the offence described in this section.”  The marginal note refers to the acts proscribed as “unnatural offences”. This expression, however, is not used in the text of the Section. The expression “carnal intercourse” as used in Section 377 is distinct from the expression “sexual intercourse”, which appears in Sections 375 and 497 of the IPC​. It bears noting that the text of the law does not target the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual or intersex (LGBTI) communities directly.  Under the law even heterosexual couples are liable for imprisonment for engaging, with mutual consent, in penile non-vaginal sex, including penile oral or penile anal sex, in the privacy of their bedrooms.

Sep 6, 2018 10:44 am (IST)

All You Need to Know | The IPC was drafted by Lord Macaulay and introduced in 1861 in British India. Section 377 of the IPC is under Chapter XVI titled “Of Offences Affecting the Human Body”. Within this Chapter, Section 377 is categorised under the sub-chapter titled “Of Unnatural Offences” and reads as follows: A) 377. Unnatural Offences — Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine. 

Sep 6, 2018 10:41 am (IST)

The verdict will begin at 11:15 am. 

Sep 6, 2018 10:40 am (IST)
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
