Section 377 Verdict LIVE Updates: SC Decriminalises Gay Sex, CJI Misra Says Can't Punish Consenting Adults

Event Highlights
It had said that the other aspects of the penal provision dealing with minors and animals should be allowed to remain in the statute book.
So pleased to learn that the SupremeCourt has ruled against criminalising sexual acts in private. This decision vindicates my stand on Section 377& on exactly the same grounds of privacy, dignity &constitutional freedoms. It shames those BJP MPs who vociferously opposed me in LS.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 6, 2018
No Finality in SC's Verdict, Says Swamy | BJP MP Subramanian Swamy, unhappy with today's judgment on Section 377, has said that there is no finality in Supreme Court's judgment today. "This judgment can be overturned by a seven-judge bench," he said. "This verdict could give rise to other issue like rise in HIV cases, gay bars, etc. It cannot be treated like an alternate sexual behaviour," Swamy said.
India is a country where the culture changes every 100km. Accepting diversity has to be the core value of every Indian and frankly is the only way India will survive and thrive. Scrapping #Section377 is a step in that direction. It is a good day for India.— Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 6, 2018
Historical judgment!!!! So proud today! Decriminalising homosexuality and abolishing #Section377 is a huge thumbs up for humanity and equal rights! The country gets its oxygen back! 👍👍👍💪💪💪🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ZOXwKmKDp5— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 6, 2018
CJI Dipak Misra reads out the first judgment in Section 377 case. CJI observes that the LGBT community possesses the same fundamental rights as others and identity of individual is very important. He says, "Prejudice and social stigma still affects a certain section of society. Progressive and inclusive realisation must embrace all. Heterogeneous fibre of the society must be maintained. Constitutional morality can't be equated with popular sentiments."
ALSO WATCH | Will Supreme Court Decriminalize Homosexuality ?
The Supreme Court will today pronounce the much-awaited verdict on a clutch of petitions seeking decriminalisation of a 158-year-old colonial law under Section 377 of the IPC which criminalises consensual gay sex.
The verdict on Section 377 will begin shortly. The full court reference has ended and the judges are expected to arrive anytime soon. Activists and students have gathered outside the court for the historic judgment. Activists of LGBT community have also gathered at the office of Humsafar Trust in Mumbai.
Vulnerability Caused by Section 377 | He was blackmailed to be exposed as a gay by a man whom he had met through a dating service. He even threatened to slit his throat. Debottam Saha, one of the petitioners challenging India's ban on homosexuality, says he was petrified. Because of Section 377, Saha says he could not file a police complaint against the man. "You really need legal protection," he said. "(Otherwise) you're not even in an position to register a complaint."
CLICK TO READ | Naz Foundation Lawyer Leading The fight Against Section 377 Recalls 20-Year-Long legal Battle
Even if the Supreme Court were to strike down Section 377, the fight would be far from over as the society will take its own time to come to terms with it.
“Actually the battle started in 1998. In the lawyers’ collective, we were doing a lot of work on HIV and we made big gains in a case of MX vs ZY. We made sure that a person who was HIV positive was actually recruited and there was no discrimination if the person was fit to do the job and had the necessary qualification. And because HIV was associated with ‘gay sex’, a lot of gay men started approaching us,” he said. Getting involved with the case brought Grover in touch with sordid tales of discrimination and he decided it was time to do something to attack the root cause of it all – Section 377. This brought him in touch with Naz Foundation, which was fighting a similar fight.
The Fight Started to Stop the Discrimination Against HIV Positive Employees | On the morning of the Supreme Court’s historic verdict on the constitutional validity of Section 377, Anand Grover, who is representing petitioner Naz Foundation in the case, said he had no doubt in his mind that sooner or later, Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would be repealed. Speaking exclusively to News18, Grover recalled the 20-year-long struggle to decriminalise homosexuality. “There has never been any doubt in my mind that the war would be won by us, even though the battle was lost from time to time,” Grover said. The fight actually started, Grover said, with a petition he had filed in the Bombay High Court to stop discrimination against HIV positive employees
At the outset of the hearing, the five-judge bench on July 10 had made it clear that it was not going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on the fresh writ petitions in the matter. The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals including Suresh Kumar Kaushal. Kaushal had also challenged the 2009 verdict of the high court in the apex court which had restored section 377 of IPC.
The earlier high court judgment was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending. The top court had commenced hearing on the fresh writ petitions challenging re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings by four weeks.
#Section377Verdict -- It is a privacy of two adults, law cannot come in between. #Section377 should be scrapped: Sunil Menon, Co-founder, Sahodaran tells @awasthis #SettingTheAgenda https://t.co/u6VvTKsGGM pic.twitter.com/v16aJVL5SA— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 6, 2018
“Explanation" | Penetration is sufficient to constitute the carnal intercourse necessary to the offence described in this section.” The marginal note refers to the acts proscribed as “unnatural offences”. This expression, however, is not used in the text of the Section. The expression “carnal intercourse” as used in Section 377 is distinct from the expression “sexual intercourse”, which appears in Sections 375 and 497 of the IPC. It bears noting that the text of the law does not target the lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual or intersex (LGBTI) communities directly. Under the law even heterosexual couples are liable for imprisonment for engaging, with mutual consent, in penile non-vaginal sex, including penile oral or penile anal sex, in the privacy of their bedrooms.
All You Need to Know | The IPC was drafted by Lord Macaulay and introduced in 1861 in British India. Section 377 of the IPC is under Chapter XVI titled “Of Offences Affecting the Human Body”. Within this Chapter, Section 377 is categorised under the sub-chapter titled “Of Unnatural Offences” and reads as follows: A) 377. Unnatural Offences — Whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine.
#Section377Verdict -- The society has never or will accept them (LGBTQ), nor we will let it happen: Ajay Gautam, Founder, Hum Hindu tells @awasthis #SettingTheAgenda | #Section377 LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/nO68FD9lyZ pic.twitter.com/Zg6n5Y06qs— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 6, 2018
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.
"We would not wait for the majoritarian government to enact, amend or not to enact any law to deal with violations of fundamental rights," the bench had said while reserving its verdict. Section 377 refers to 'unnatural offences' and says whoever voluntarily has carnal intercourse against the order of nature with any man, woman or animal, shall be punished with imprisonment for life, or with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to 10 years, and shall also be liable to pay a fine. The issue was first raised by NGO Naaz Foundation, which had in 2001 approached the Delhi High Court which had in 2009 decriminalised sex between consenting adults of the same gender by holding the penal provision as "illegal". This high court judgment was overturned in 2013 by the apex court which also dismissed the review plea against which the curative petitions were filed which are pending.
The top court had commenced hearing on the fresh writ petitions challenging re-criminalisation of consensual gay sex between two adults, rejecting the Centre's plea seeking postponement of the proceedings by four weeks. At the outset of the hearing, the five-judge bench on July 10 had made it clear that it was not going into the curative petitions and would adjudicate on the fresh writ petitions in the matter. The writ petitions were opposed by Apostolic Alliance of Churches and Utkal Christian Association and some other NGOs and individuals including Suresh Kumar Kaushal. Kaushal had also challenged the 2009 verdict of the high court in the apex court which had restored section 377 of IPC.
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier NEP vs HK 95/1037.5 overs 96/732.3 oversHong Kong beat Nepal by 3 wickets
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier UAE vs OMA 208/850.0 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Oman by 13 runs
-
04 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 276/950.0 overs /oversSingapore beat Malaysia by 29 runs
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs SIN 151/1042.0 overs /oversNepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
-
02 Sep, 2018 | Asia Cup Qualifier vs MAL 92/1031.3 overs /oversUnited Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets