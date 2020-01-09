'Section of Thinkers Creating Poisonous Environment': Uma Bharti's Snake Analogy on JNU Attack

New Delhi: Reacting to the attack on JNU students and teachers by masked men on Sunday, senior BJP leader Uma Bharti referred to a section of thinkers as a particular type of snake that is highly poisonous.

"There are some thinkers in the country who are like a particular snake which is less in number but is highly venomous…Efforts are being made to poison the environment…We have to fix some things and we will fix them," Uma Bharti said.

On January 5, a mob of masked men stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

While the Left and Opposition blamed ABVP for the incident, leaders of the ruling BJP accused the opposition of violence around campuses across the country.

“When India got independence, Muslims remained here in large numbers in some particular areas. So for their votes, politics of appeasement began… and in appeasement politics, such things were said do that they have get scared,” Uma Bharti said.

BJP President Amit Shah on Monday accused Arvind Kejriwal of "favouring the tukde tukde" gang by not giving sanction to prosecute Kanhaiya Kumar in the JNU sedition case.

"Some students shouted anti-India slogans, said 'Bharat tere tukde honge'. Tell me should not they be sent to jail?" Shah alleged on Monday.

