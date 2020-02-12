Sector 144 in North Goa after Intel on Terror Threat: Govt

Panaji: Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, banning unlawful assembly of people, has been imposed in North Goa district following intelligence inputs about possible terror threat along the western coast.

North Goa District Magistrate R Menaka, in a notification issued on Monday, said the order imposing CrPC Section 144 will be in effect for 60 days, from February 11 to April 10, unless withdrawn earlier.

The notification said Section 144 has been imposed in view of the prevailing situation in the country, and intelligence inputs regarding possible terror threats along the western coast of India and the possibility of anti-social elements committing crime in Goa or elsewhere.

"It is absolutely necessary to take speedy measures to prevent danger to human life, and thwart and prevent any type of terrorist activities which may affect the security of the state and create disturbance of public order and tranquility," Menaka said.

The district magistrate has ordered that the owners of houses, buildings, hotels, lodgings, private guest houses, and paying guest accommodations of religious bodies strictly verify the antecedents of all persons before letting out their premises on lease or rent.

