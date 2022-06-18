Secunderabad Violence: Private Defense Academy Director Detained for Instigating Youth

The primary suspect behind the Secunderabad railway station violence against Agnipath Avula Subba Rao was detained by the police in Kambham of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh. He runs an army coaching center named Sai Defence Academy at Narasaraopet in Guntur District.

The police have so far arrested 30 people in connection with the Secunderabad riots and booked them under IPC 143, 147, 324, 307, 435,427, 448, 336, 332, 341, and 150, 151, 152 of Indian Railway Act.

The police suspect 12 youngsters as the main culprits in the incident. Authorities have gathered evidence that some army job seekers were provoked through WhatsApp groups named ‘Hakimpet Army Soldiers’, ‘Secunderabad Railway Station Blocks’, ‘17/6 Group’ among others to circulate messages to youth to reach the railway station for the protest.

However, it is known that the WhatsApp messages of the protesters regarding the riots have already gone viral. The police are also suspecting Wasim, the administrator of the Star Defense Academy in Karimnagar.

