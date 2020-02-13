Security Agencies Alert UP Police About Terror Threat Against Yogi Adityanath
Acting on the alert issued about two months ago, the local police is in the process of making new identity cards of media persons with their photographs.
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Gorakhpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police has been alerted against a possible terror attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple here by assailants posing as journalists, officials said.
Acting on the alert issued about two months ago, the local police is in the process of making new identity cards of media persons with their photographs.
The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) said they were tipped about this threat by "security agencies".
"Through our officials, we got oral information that security agencies have issued an alert regarding attack on the chief minister. CM Yogi Adityanath is not under threat from any journalist, but unwanted elements in the guise of journalists," Circle Officer (LIU) Jagdish Singh said.
"So we took the list of journalists who cover chief minister's programs and are making identity cards with their photos. Many such identity cards have already been distributed among the media persons," he said.
ADG Gorakhpur zone Dawa Sherpa said steps are being taken to strengthen the overall security arrangement.
"CM Yogi is a personality who comes under severe security threat. Apart from being the chief minister, he is also the chief of a very important Matth--Gorakhnath Matth," he said.
"Adityanath frequently comes to Gorakhpur as it is his home constituency and the security arrangements are not for a particular visit, but strengthening the overall security network," Sherpa added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Old Video of Sidharth Shukla Fighting with Arjun Kapoor Goes Viral, Here's What Happened
- Nike React Infinity Run Review: Without Doubt, Miles Ahead of The Adidas Boost
- Anil Kapoor's Witty Response to Fan Who Photoshopped Herself in a Picture With Him
- Airbus Reveals Futuristic 'Blended Wing' Commercial Aircraft Design With 20 Percent Fuel Saving
- Anand Mahindra Has the Perfect 'Prescription for Life' for His Followers