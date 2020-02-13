Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Security Agencies Alert UP Police About Terror Threat Against Yogi Adityanath

Acting on the alert issued about two months ago, the local police is in the process of making new identity cards of media persons with their photographs.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 9:25 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Security Agencies Alert UP Police About Terror Threat Against Yogi Adityanath
FIle photo of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Gorakhpur: The Uttar Pradesh Police has been alerted against a possible terror attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gorakhnath Temple here by assailants posing as journalists, officials said.

Acting on the alert issued about two months ago, the local police is in the process of making new identity cards of media persons with their photographs.

The Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) said they were tipped about this threat by "security agencies".

"Through our officials, we got oral information that security agencies have issued an alert regarding attack on the chief minister. CM Yogi Adityanath is not under threat from any journalist, but unwanted elements in the guise of journalists," Circle Officer (LIU) Jagdish Singh said.

"So we took the list of journalists who cover chief minister's programs and are making identity cards with their photos. Many such identity cards have already been distributed among the media persons," he said.

ADG Gorakhpur zone Dawa Sherpa said steps are being taken to strengthen the overall security arrangement.

"CM Yogi is a personality who comes under severe security threat. Apart from being the chief minister, he is also the chief of a very important Matth--Gorakhnath Matth," he said.

"Adityanath frequently comes to Gorakhpur as it is his home constituency and the security arrangements are not for a particular visit, but strengthening the overall security network," Sherpa added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram