English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Security Agencies Rubblish Islamic State Claims That it Has Formed a 'Province' in India
Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai, a local terrorist and close aide of one of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa, was killed by security forces in a gun battle in Amshipora village of Shopian district of Kashmir on Friday.
File photo of security personnel posted in J&K.
Loading...
New Delhi: After the Army said it had "eliminated" Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK (Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir), the terror outfit has reportedly claimed to have established a "province" in India, which was rubbished by the Indian security apparatus.
Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai, a local terrorist and close aide of one of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa, was killed by security forces in a gun battle in Amshipora village of Shopian district of Kashmir on Friday.
"Targeting terrorist leadership towards #TerrorismFreeKashmir. Sustained efforts successful. Eliminated Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK involved in scores of terrorism related activities," the Srinagar-based Army Corps tweeted on Friday.
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said the slain terrorist belonged to an "IS-inspired group".
Soon after, IS' Amaq News Agency said it had established "Wilayah of hind" (an IS province in India), according to media reports. Top officials of Central intelligence agencies on Saturday categorically rubbished the IS claim.
A top intelligence official said the slain militant could have been influenced by the ideology of IS, but he "definitely" did not belong to the group nor has the outfit any footprint in Kashmir.
Intelligence agencies have also said that there was no proof or credible evidence about the presence of IS cadre in Kashmir.
Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai, a local terrorist and close aide of one of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa, was killed by security forces in a gun battle in Amshipora village of Shopian district of Kashmir on Friday.
"Targeting terrorist leadership towards #TerrorismFreeKashmir. Sustained efforts successful. Eliminated Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK involved in scores of terrorism related activities," the Srinagar-based Army Corps tweeted on Friday.
Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said the slain terrorist belonged to an "IS-inspired group".
Soon after, IS' Amaq News Agency said it had established "Wilayah of hind" (an IS province in India), according to media reports. Top officials of Central intelligence agencies on Saturday categorically rubbished the IS claim.
A top intelligence official said the slain militant could have been influenced by the ideology of IS, but he "definitely" did not belong to the group nor has the outfit any footprint in Kashmir.
Intelligence agencies have also said that there was no proof or credible evidence about the presence of IS cadre in Kashmir.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
-
Tuesday 12 March , 2019
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Tuesday 12 March , 2019 Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Elections 2019: In Battle For East UP, Here's an Analysis of Top Seven Seats
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Cannot Curtail Natural Instincts of Special Players Like Pant: Amre
- Joe Jonas 'Makes a Pretty Girl' as He Poses for A Selfie with Priyanka Chopra
- Life Beyond Screens: Are You Binge-Watching Your Way to Obesity, Paranoia?
- ‘Mentally-Disturbed’ Passenger Tries to Commit Suicide by Opening Plane’s Emergency Door Mid-Flight
- IAF Gets Apache Guardian Attack Helicopter by Boeing - Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results