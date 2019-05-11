Take the pledge to vote

Security Agencies Rubblish Islamic State Claims That it Has Formed a 'Province' in India

IANS

Updated:May 11, 2019, 9:03 PM IST
File photo of security personnel posted in J&K.
New Delhi: After the Army said it had "eliminated" Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK (Islamic State Jammu and Kashmir), the terror outfit has reportedly claimed to have established a "province" in India, which was rubbished by the Indian security apparatus.

Sofi alias Abdullah Bhai, a local terrorist and close aide of one of the most wanted terrorists Zakir Musa, was killed by security forces in a gun battle in Amshipora village of Shopian district of Kashmir on Friday.

"Targeting terrorist leadership towards #TerrorismFreeKashmir. Sustained efforts successful. Eliminated Ishfaq Sofi of ISJK involved in scores of terrorism related activities," the Srinagar-based Army Corps tweeted on Friday.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbagh Singh said the slain terrorist belonged to an "IS-inspired group".

Soon after, IS' Amaq News Agency said it had established "Wilayah of hind" (an IS province in India), according to media reports. Top officials of Central intelligence agencies on Saturday categorically rubbished the IS claim.

A top intelligence official said the slain militant could have been influenced by the ideology of IS, but he "definitely" did not belong to the group nor has the outfit any footprint in Kashmir.

Intelligence agencies have also said that there was no proof or credible evidence about the presence of IS cadre in Kashmir.
