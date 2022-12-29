CHANGE LANGUAGE
Security Alert in Bodh Gaya Amid Dalai Lama's Visit
1-MIN READ

Security Alert in Bodh Gaya Amid Dalai Lama's Visit

PTI

Last Updated: December 29, 2022, 11:49 IST

Gaya, India

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama. (Pic: REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika/FILE

Police issued a sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan, besides sharing her passport and visa details with the press, he said.

A security alert was issued in Bodh Gaya in Bihar on Thursday morning amid the visit of the Dalai Lama with the police searching for a Chinese woman, an official said.

However, it was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified, the official said.

The Dalai Lama addressed a gathering here in the morning.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
