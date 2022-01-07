Security Alert Issued for Forces Ahead of Republic Day, Election Season as Inputs Warn of Terror Attack

After getting inputs from multiple agencies on a suspected terror attack, security forces have issued a detailed alert for officers and troops deployed in five poll-bound states and for Republic Day ceremonies in the capital and other parts of the country.

Sources aware about the development said that a detailed copy compiling the information and inputs has been shared with security forces who have been asked to prepare their troops accordingly.

According to the alert, terrorists may be planning attacks or explosions to target high-profile leaders and security forces campuses, apart from crowded places and markets.

“Terrorists of various groups as well anti-social elements may plan their evil thought to attack/blast at high profit leaders, security forces campus, crowded places/markets Railway Stations, Bus Stands, religious places and vital installations etc (sic)," the alert reviewed by News18.com says.

As per the orders, senior officers have been asked to brief troops about the security drill, conduct, importance of the static guard, response in a contingency scenario by keeping necessary co-ordination with all sister agencies/stakeholders etc.

“All unit control rooms and centres should be manned suitably round the clock for quick sharing of information and effective co-ordination. Close liaison be maintained with intelligence agencies and civil police in the area besides activating own sources for timely receipt of inputs," the communication said.

It said quick action teams should be deployed at suitable places like airports to activate them in case of any attack.

“All troops have been asked to rehearse contingency plan religiously and remain extra alert and vigilant on duty outside and inside of the camp areas to avoid any untoward incidents. All outside and inside areas of the camp should also be put under constant watch to avoid any untoward incidents," a senior government official said.

In view of attacks on forces and their camps, troops have been asked to maintain proper access control and strictly prohibit unauthorised persons. Campuses should also be properly lit at night.

The communication added that CCTVs should be checked and technical support be made available at all times. Dog squads should be used at appropriate places and medical backup should be kept ready.

