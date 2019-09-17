Security at Madras High Court Beefed Up After Bomb Threat from 'International Khalistan Support Group'
The bomb threat was received by the registrar general of the court stating that bombs would go off on the high court campus on September 30.
Image for representation.
Chennai: Security was tightened on the premises of the Madras High Court on Tuesday a day after it received a bomb threat from a man who claimed to be a member of the 'International Khalistan Support Group'.
Following the threat, a meeting of the security committee of the court was held in which city police commissioner AK Viswanathan, among others, took part.
Later, additional deputy commissioner of police in-charge of security at the court, in a communication to the the bar associations, said all advocates and their vehicles would be checked at the entry points as part of the security measures.
The official also sought the cooperation of the lawyers and said they must produce their ID cards if and when asked by the securitymen.
