Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Security at Taj Mahal to Beef up After Shiv Sena Threatens to Perform 'Aarti' at the Monument

Agra Shiv Sena President Veenu Lavania on July 17 challenged the district administration and police to stop him and his aides from offering 'aarti' at the Taj Mahal.

IANS

Updated:July 20, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Security at Taj Mahal to Beef up After Shiv Sena Threatens to Perform 'Aarti' at the Monument
Image of the Taj Mahal.
Loading...

Agra: The district administration of Agra has agreed to beef up security outside the Taj Mahal at the request of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), following Shiv Sena's threat of performing 'aarti' at the monument on each Monday of the holy month of 'Sawan'.

The ASI authorities wrote a letter stating that under the provisions of the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, 1958 any kind of religious practice and beginning of new tradition in the protected monument is against the rules of the Act.

Agra Shiv Sena President Veenu Lavania on July 17 challenged the district administration and police to stop him and his aides from offering 'aarti' at the Taj Mahal.

Lavania had said: "Taj Mahal is not a mausoleum but Tejo Mahalaya, a temple of Lord Shiva. We will perform 'aarti' at Tejo Mahalaya on every Monday of 'Sawan'."

The Superintending Archaeologist of ASI of Agra circle, Vasant Swarankar, said that no 'aarti' or 'puja' has ever been performed in the Taj Mahal.

"We have requested the district authorities to make proper security arrangements outside the Taj Mahal," he said.

Additional District Magistrate (ADM) K.P. Singh said that no one would be allowed to disturb the law and order situation in the city. He said that proper arrangements would be made as per the ASI's request.

This is not the first time when right-wing groups have attempted to create controversy over-performing 'puja' inside the Taj Mahal.

Last year, a group of women from right-wing organizations had performed 'puja' in the mosque inside the Taj Mahal to prove that the monument was originally a Shiv temple.

In 2008, a group of Shiv Sena activists had sneaked into the Taj Mahal, and performed religious ritual of a parikrama with folded hands, and when the cops spotted and challenged them, they got into a scuffle, which led to their arrest by the police.

The Shiv Sena says that the 17th century monument was built by Emperor Shah Jahan on an older Shiva temple called Tejo Mahalaya.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram