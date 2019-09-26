Security Beefed Up at Calcutta High Court after Letter Threatens Multiple Bomb Blasts
The letter, claimed to have been written by one Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, said that he and his son will trigger several bomb blasts inside the court complex.
File Photo of Calcutta High Court.
Kolkata: Security has been tightened at the Calcutta High Court, after a letter threatened of multiple bomb blasts inside its buildings on September 30, Registrar General Rabindranath Samanta said on Thursday.
The letter, claimed to have been written by one Hardarshan Singh Nagpal, said that he and his son will trigger several bomb blasts inside the court complex, Samanta said. He wrote to the Union home secretary on Wednesday about the threat letter received by the high court administration, alongwith a copy of it, dated September 9.
"I am to request you to take up the matter with top-most priority to avert any untoward incident," Samanta said in his communication to the home secretary.
"Security has been tightened at the premises with extra police personnel and sniffer dogs after the matter was brought to the notice of the authorities," Samanta told PTI.
Everyday, thousands of litigants and lawyers come to the high court, which has three buildings -- the main heritage building, the centenary building and the sesquicentenary building. The neo-Gothic high court building was constructed in 1872, 10 years after the establishment of the court.
