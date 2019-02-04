English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Security Up for Bihar Bandh Today as Grand Alliance Protests Lathicharge on Upendra Khushwaha
Security has been beefed up, with elaborate arrangements made by the state government to maintain the law and order situation during the bandh called by the constituents of the Mahagatbandhan or Grand Alliance (GA) in the state.
Photo for representation.
Patna: A Bihar bandh has been called on Monday by the constituents of the Mahagatbandhan or Grand Alliance in the state to protest against the alleged police lathicharge on Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Khushwaha.
Security has been beefed up, with elaborate arrangements made by the state government to maintain law and order situation during the bandh.
Kushwaha, who suffered injuries in his head and right hand due to alleged police lathicharge during his party’s ‘Aakrosh March’ on Saturday, is undergoing treatment at Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).
As tensions over possible violence grip the state, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said all SSPs and SPs have been directed to ensure the maintenance of law and order during the bandh, adding that hooliganism will not be tolerated “at any cost".
Patna DM Kumar Ravi said additional police forces and magistrates would be deployed at Dak Bungalow roundabout, Hartali Mor, Raj Bhavan, Patna Junction and other places to avoid any untoward incident.
Schools will reportedly remain open during the bandh, the report said.
Meanwhile, RLSP state general secretary Satyanand Prasad Dangi has declared that all GA partners – RJD, Congress, RLSP and HAM-S – are united against the police “high-handedness” on Kushwaha. Monday’s bandh will be total.
However, emergency services, including ambulances, will be spared from the purview of the bandh, the report said.
