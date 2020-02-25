Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Security Beefed Up in Aligarh After CAA Violence in Delhi

Despite no untoward incident having taken place in any part of the city, police officials have maintained strict vigil in all sensitive areas, including minority-dominated localities.

PTI

Updated:February 25, 2020, 9:59 PM IST
Security Beefed Up in Aligarh After CAA Violence in Delhi
Delhi has been witnessing fierce clashes between pro and anti-CAA protesters since Sunday.

Aligarh: Security has been stepped up in the city of Aligarh as a precautionary measure following violence in Delhi over the amended citizenship law, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

Despite no untoward incident taking place in any part of the city on Tuesday, officials concerned maintained strict vigil in all sensitive areas, he said.

While most shops in minority-dominated localities, including Upper Kot and Jiwangarh, remained closed on Tuesday, the business establishments in Dodhpur and Amirnishan which were closed on Monday reopened today.

The district authorities are making efforts to persuade shopkeepers to open their establishments and facilitate normalcy.

On Sunday evening, violence had broken out in Upper Court locality followed by clashes between anti-CAA protesters and the police in Jamalpur locality in the early hours of Monday morning.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said additional police force, including some senior officers, has been deployed to monitor the situation round-the-clock in all sensitive areas of the city.

Senior Superintendent of Police Muni Raj said more than 350 people have been booked in 12 separate cases filed in three different police stations, including Kotwali, Delhi Gate and Civil Lines.

They have been booked under different sections of the IPC, including Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion).

Among those booked is a prominent BJP leader of the city, Vinay Varshney, who has been named in an attempt to murder case filed by the family of Mohammad Tariq. He received gunshot injuries and was admitted to an intensive care unit of Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital.

On Tuesday, AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor visited the JNMC Hospital where a number of patients injured in the Sunday violence are undergoing treatment.

AMU spokesman Omar Peerzada said the V-C met the family members of those injured in the violence and assured them that patients would get best possible treatment at JNMC hospital.

| Edited by: ---
