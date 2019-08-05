Security Beefed-up in Four Assam Districts Bordering Arunachal Ahead of Independence Day
The SPs of the four districts have been instructed to maintain area domination in the regions near Arunachal Pradesh, especially in Sonitpur and Biswanath, Baruah said.
Representative Image
Tezpur: Security has been beefed-up in four Assam districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations, a top police officer said on Monday.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Lachit Baruah said the security forces have been asked to monitor the law and order situation in Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts.
"Vigil in the areas bordering Arunachal Pradesh has been heightened as it had witnessed insurgent activities in the past, but it is now under control," he told PTI.
He, however, clarified that as of now, there is no threat from any insurgent group.
Sonitpur and Biswanath districts were earlier strongholds of militants of the Songbijit faction of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB-S), who are now
reportedly taking shelter in the bordering areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said.
The NDFB-S militants were allegedly involved in the 2014 killings of Adivasis in Assam.
