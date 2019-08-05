Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Security Beefed-up in Four Assam Districts Bordering Arunachal Ahead of Independence Day

The SPs of the four districts have been instructed to maintain area domination in the regions near Arunachal Pradesh, especially in Sonitpur and Biswanath, Baruah said.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Security Beefed-up in Four Assam Districts Bordering Arunachal Ahead of Independence Day
Representative Image
Loading...

Tezpur: Security has been beefed-up in four Assam districts bordering Arunachal Pradesh in the run up to the Independence Day celebrations, a top police officer said on Monday.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Northern Range, Lachit Baruah said the security forces have been asked to monitor the law and order situation in Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur and Dhemaji districts.

"Vigil in the areas bordering Arunachal Pradesh has been heightened as it had witnessed insurgent activities in the past, but it is now under control," he told PTI.

The SPs of the four districts have been instructed to maintain area domination in the regions near Arunachal Pradesh, especially in Sonitpur and Biswanath, Baruah said.

He, however, clarified that as of now, there is no threat from any insurgent group.

Sonitpur and Biswanath districts were earlier strongholds of militants of the Songbijit faction of the National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFB-S), who are now

reportedly taking shelter in the bordering areas in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said.

The NDFB-S militants were allegedly involved in the 2014 killings of Adivasis in Assam.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram