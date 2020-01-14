Security Beefed up in Mangaluru Ahead of Anti-CAA Protest Rally by Muslim Committees

Mangaluru: Security has been tightened in the city and suburbs ahead of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest rally planned by Muslim central committees of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at Adyar-Kannur near here on Wednesday.

Police have made elaborate security arrangements and a roll call of police officers was held at the police grounds here Tuesday.

The roll call parade consisted of three ADGPs, one DGP, 11 SPs, 18 ASPs, 100 DySPs, 300 police inspectors and 500 police sub-inspectors, police sources said.

Police officers who reached here from different districts have been briefed about security and traffic arrangements during the rally, the sources said.

Police have also given guidelines to the rally organisers, participants and the general public, mainly on traffic arrangements.

City police commissioner P S Harsha requested the public to extend their full co-operation in maintaining peace.

