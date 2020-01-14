Security Beefed up in Mangaluru Ahead of Anti-CAA Protest Rally by Muslim Committees
Mangaluru Police have made elaborate security arrangements and a roll call of police officers was held at the police grounds here Tuesday.
Police personnel firing tear gas shells during a clash with the protestors participating in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, in Mangaluru.
Mangaluru: Security has been tightened in the city and suburbs ahead of the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest rally planned by Muslim central committees of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at Adyar-Kannur near here on Wednesday.
Police have made elaborate security arrangements and a roll call of police officers was held at the police grounds here Tuesday.
The roll call parade consisted of three ADGPs, one DGP, 11 SPs, 18 ASPs, 100 DySPs, 300 police inspectors and 500 police sub-inspectors, police sources said.
Police officers who reached here from different districts have been briefed about security and traffic arrangements during the rally, the sources said.
Police have also given guidelines to the rally organisers, participants and the general public, mainly on traffic arrangements.
City police commissioner P S Harsha requested the public to extend their full co-operation in maintaining peace.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IndiGo Grounds Pilot for Abusing, Threatening 75-Year Old Passenger; Aviation Minister Takes Notice
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona
- UC Browser Giving 20GB Free Storage, 20g Gold with New Version, But Should You Trust it?