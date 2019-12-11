Security Beefed Up in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi and Japanese Counterpart Abe's Visit on December 17
During their visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe will pay tribute to the Japanese soldiers killed in Manipur during World War II.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Russia. (Twitter/@narendramodi)
Imphal: The Manipur police has tightened security across the state for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe on December 17, a senior officer said on Wednesday.
During their visit, the two leaders will pay tribute to the Japanese soldiers killed in Manipur during World War II.
After attending a two-day summit at Guwahati, two Prime Ministers will visit the India Peace Memorial at Maibam Lotpa Ching in Bishnupur district.
"The security has already been tightened. Maximum number of security personnel will be deployed in Bishnupur," a senior police officer said.
He said the state police will make "elaborate security measures" to prevent any untoward incident. Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet members and senior police officers had visited the site to assess the security arrangements.
