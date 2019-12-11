Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Security Beefed Up in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi and Japanese Counterpart Abe's Visit on December 17

During their visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe will pay tribute to the Japanese soldiers killed in Manipur during World War II.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 11:07 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Security Beefed Up in Manipur Ahead of PM Modi and Japanese Counterpart Abe's Visit on December 17
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Russia. (Twitter/@narendramodi)

Imphal: The Manipur police has tightened security across the state for the scheduled visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japan's Shinzo Abe on December 17, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

During their visit, the two leaders will pay tribute to the Japanese soldiers killed in Manipur during World War II.

After attending a two-day summit at Guwahati, two Prime Ministers will visit the India Peace Memorial at Maibam Lotpa Ching in Bishnupur district.

"The security has already been tightened. Maximum number of security personnel will be deployed in Bishnupur," a senior police officer said.

He said the state police will make "elaborate security measures" to prevent any untoward incident. Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with his cabinet members and senior police officers had visited the site to assess the security arrangements.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram