Security Beefed Up in Mizoram after NRC Publication in Neighbouring Assam
Police personnel have been deployed along the Assam border to prevent any untoward incident due to the publication of the NRC final list.
Representative Image (Reuters)
Aizawl: Security was beefed up in Mizoram and police stations and border outposts along the 123 km Mizoram-Assam border were alerted on Saturday in view of the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in neighbouring Assam, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said.
Police personnel have been deployed along the Assam border to prevent any untoward incident due to the publication of the NRC final list and also to prevent possible influx of those left out of it into Mizoram, Neihlaia told PTI.
"The border areas were peaceful with no report of any incidents till this evening. Arrangements are also in place to rush additional forces to face any eventuality arising out of publication of the final NRC in Assam," he added.
