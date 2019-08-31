Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Security Beefed Up in Mizoram after NRC Publication in Neighbouring Assam

Police personnel have been deployed along the Assam border to prevent any untoward incident due to the publication of the NRC final list.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 5:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Security Beefed Up in Mizoram after NRC Publication in Neighbouring Assam
Representative Image (Reuters)
Loading...

Aizawl: Security was beefed up in Mizoram and police stations and border outposts along the 123 km Mizoram-Assam border were alerted on Saturday in view of the publication of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in neighbouring Assam, Mizoram Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) John Neihlaia said.

Police personnel have been deployed along the Assam border to prevent any untoward incident due to the publication of the NRC final list and also to prevent possible influx of those left out of it into Mizoram, Neihlaia told PTI.

"The border areas were peaceful with no report of any incidents till this evening. Arrangements are also in place to rush additional forces to face any eventuality arising out of publication of the final NRC in Assam," he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram