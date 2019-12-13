Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Security Beefed up in Punjab Along Pakistan Border, Noose Tightens Around Criminals

Taking note of the security challenges, especially in the wake of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP stressed on the need to keep an effective check on all kinds of crimes, including terror activities, in the oncoming foggy and winter season.

IANS

December 13, 2019, 9:51 PM IST
Security Beefed up in Punjab Along Pakistan Border, Noose Tightens Around Criminals
Representative image.

Chandigarh: Reviewing the security arrangements in the state's border districts in the light of heightened threat from Pakistan-based terrorists, Punjab Police chief Dinkar Gupta on Friday asked the police force to intensify checking along the border.

He also ordered a series of measures to further tighten the noose around gangsters, drug smugglers and criminals.

Besides constituting designated teams to pursue five 'A' category gangsters of the state, the Director General of Police (DGP) directed the police chiefs in all the districts to give personal attention to control crimes against women and redress public grievances on priority.

Taking note of the security challenges, especially in the wake of the developments in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP stressed on the need to keep an effective check on all kinds of crimes, including terror activities, in the oncoming foggy and winter season, when Pakistan is known to intensify its attempts to infiltrate trained terrorists into Punjab and J&K.

The DGP also held a separate meeting with senior police officers in Jalandhar city.

