Email Account of CBI Sleuth Handling Nirav Modi Case Blocked After ‘Suspicious Activity’
Investigative agencies are also probing whether sensitive information relating to the Nirav Modi case was leaked.
New Delhi: The email account of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Joint Director has been blocked. The move came after the account of Rajiv Singh, who heads the banking fraud division, was used to send out bulk emails. Singh’s division was responsible for probing the bank fraud case of jeweller Nirav Modi.
Singh has now been repatriated to his home cadre of Tripura.
Suspicious activity on his email account was first noticed on May 16, after which Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) of the Ministry of Information Technology blocked his email account.
Sources said his account was accessed from a location in Shimla, after which CERT alerted the CBI. Agencies are now probing the possibility of Singh’s account having been hacked. Singh’s desktop has been seized.
Investigative agencies are also probing whether sensitive information relating to the Modi case was leaked.
They are asking why Singh did not immediately report the suspicious activity. It was earlier reported by a national daily that Modi had travelled from London to Brussels using an Indian passport on June 12. To avoid authorities, Modi chose to travel to Brussels via the Eurostar High-Speed Rail rather than using air travel. This is despite the fact that his passport had been revoked on February 24.
It was as late as June 11 that the CBI approached the Interpol for issuing a Red Corner Notice against Modi. This was because the chargesheet against the jeweller had not been filed until recently.
Experts believe that he may have used this window of opportunity to travel between London and Brussels.
Reports said Modi has sought an ILR (Indefinite Leave to Remain) in the United Kingdom, which fellow fugitive Vijay Mallya already has. Meanwhile, Indian authorities in Belgium are said to have informed Belgian banks about the cases against Modi.
