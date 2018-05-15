Security Breach Forces Yogi Adityanath's Chopper to Land in Field

In a major security breach, a helicopter flying Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was on Tuesday forced to land in an agriculture field in Kasganj, officials said.The temporary helipad constructed by the district authorities was too small for the state chopper to land and did not meet the security norms prescribed for such VIP landings, an official told IANS.The Chief Minister and his security detail reached the road walking through the field, leaving the officials red-faced and throwing the police and security men into a tizzy.Sources said the security headquarters of the Uttar Pradesh Police has sought an explanation from the district officials and a probe has been ordered.Adityanath is on a visit to Kasganj to meet the families of the six persons killed in a dust storm last week and to hand over compensation cheques to them.He is also scheduled to review the developmental and law and order situation in the district.