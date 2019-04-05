English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Security Cover of 919 'Undeserving Persons' in Jammu & Kashmir Withdrawn Since June '18: MHA
The move came following a strict stand taken by the central government on inappropriate usage of scarce police resources in the militancy-hit state.
Earlier this year, the government decided to remove the security provided to several separatist leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq (in photo), Abdul Gani Bhat and Bilal Lone.
New Delhi: Security cover of 919 "undeserving persons" in Jammu and Kashmir has been withdrawn, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles, the Ministry of Home Affairs said on Friday.
The list of individuals whose security cover has been removed by the administration include 22 separatist leaders, in a clear message to those involved in "anti-national activities".
It was observed by the home ministry that many undeserving people managed to get security cover resulting in a lack of state police resources for the public at large.
"[Thus), the Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn security cover of 919 undeserving persons since the state has come under Governor's Rule on June 20, 2018, thereby freeing 2,768 police personnel and 389 vehicles," a home ministry official said.
The ministry had directed the state administration, currently headed by Governor Satya Pal Malik, that a case-by-case in-depth review may be taken on merits.
"Following these strict directions, the Jammu and Kashmir State Security Review Coordination Committee held regular meetings to examine all the cases to ensure strict compliance of norms.
"After the review, the state government has withdrawn 2,768 police personnel from 919 undeserving persons and also from those who were having security cover excess than their entitlement. A total of 389 vehicles were also withdrawn," another official said.
As per the directions of the home ministry, the committee will continue to examine and review the requirement of security cover on case-to-case basis, based on merit, so that scarce and expensive resources could be freed and engaged to do regular police work, the second official said.
In the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack in February, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had withdrawn the security cover of 18 separatists and 155 political leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah.
In the wake of the Pulwama terrorist attack in February, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had withdrawn the security cover of 18 separatists and 155 political leaders, including Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Abdul Gani Bhat, Bilal Lone, Fazal Haq Qureshi and Shabir Shah.
