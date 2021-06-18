Security for Netas & Celebs Passe, Rare Variety Mangoes in MP Get Special Cover

Security cover to politicians and celebrities is passe as similar safety cover is now being extended to mangoes in Madhya Pradesh, making it a cynosure of all eyes in Jabalpur.

‘Taiyo No Tamago’, a special Japanese variety of mango which is grown under controlled environment in Japan and is considered among the costliest mangoes, is grown at a private farmhouse at Chargawan road in Jabalpur. Both the fruit and the security cover have been drawing eyeballs.

Over half a dozen security guards accompanied by specially trained dogs keep an eye on the farmhouse 24×7. Locals claim that these fruits at times sell up to Rs one lakh a piece and are delightful in taste. When fully grown, fruits of this variety could grow up to 900g.

In Japan, the fruit is also called ‘Egg of the Sun’ as it exhibits yellow and reddish colour when fully ripe. Sankalp Singh Parihar, a local resident has grown these fruits at his farmhouse. However, the special taste and the value these fruits carry, led to theft of several pieces last year which prompted the family to arrange security for their special trees this year.

Starting with handful of saplings, the farm now boasts of mangoes of 14 hybrid variety including ‘Mallika’ which remains a large fruit and is considered costliest among Indian mangoes.

Traders from Mumbai have placed their bets for buying mangoes at Rs 21,000 per piece, however, the farmhouse owner has declined to sell these fruits. The horticulturist is planning to create an orchard of around 500 trees of this Japanese variety.

(with inputs Pratik Mohan Awasthi)

