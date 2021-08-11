Security Forces Alert to Scuttle Pak-based Terrorists' Plan to Carry Out Major Strikes in J&K: DGP

Just days ahead of the Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh disclosed on Wednesday that Pakistan-based terror outfits, including the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), are planning major strikes in the Union Territory, while asserting that the security forces are alert to thwart any such attempt.

He also said anti-terrorism operations are going on in both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir and the security forces are keeping a tight vigil to frustrate Pakistani attempts to lure youngsters into committing terror activities.

“There are reports that Pakistani terror outfits like LeT, Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) and JeM are looking for an opportunity to carry out major terror attacks in the Jammu region as well as in the Kashmir region. “Our forces are alert and the police are working in close coordination with the intelligence agencies and other security agencies. I am confident that we will be able to thwart such designs of the terrorists," the police chief told reporters in Kishtwar district.

After visiting Rajouri the previous day, the DGP reached Kishtwar on Wednesday morning to review the security situation ahead of the Independence Day in the district that saw repeated attempts by the ultras to revive terror activities.

On the arrest of two newly-recruited HM terrorists from the Dachhan area of the district two days ago, Singh said, “It is an ongoing process. The operations are going on all over the Kashmir and Jammu regions."

“In Rajouri, two terrorists were eliminated in a joint operation by the police and the Army in the Pangai area. There are reports about the presence of more terrorists in the area who have crossed over from Pakistan," he added.

The DGP said Pakistan and agents sponsored by the country are trying to activate certain overground workers (OGWs) of terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The Kishtwar police was keeping track of such elements and they were able to lay their hands on some of them who had joined terrorist ranks and were just about to go active and resort to acts of terror," he said, referring to the arrest of the two newly-recruited terrorists from Dachhan.

Lauding the police and other forces working in the district, Singh said, “They are also on the look out for some others who are hand in glove with the elements (terrorists) working in Kashmir.

“They have expressed their desire to join terrorist ranks and resort to terror violence. I am sure the police and the security forces will be able to take care of them."

He said Pakistan and the agents sponsored by it are looking out for those who could be involved in terror activities and “hunting for people" in Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and some parts of Reasi district in the Jammu region.

“Our police and intelligence agencies are keeping a watch and we know the way to crack down on them," the DGP said. He said the support structure, which includes separatists and elements working with Pakistan-based terror outfits, are active along with those who are misusing the social media to lure youngsters into terrorism, but “we are countering the adversaries who are misguiding and misleading the youngsters".

“Our effort is to ensure that those boys who are being lured into terrorism, despite joining terrorist ranks, are brought back and given a chance to return home. We have been successful as 40 such youngsters were reunited with their families even after being caught in live encounters," Singh said.

Asked about his message for the youngsters of Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said the Centre and the Union Territory administration sincerely want that a turnaround in the security situation paves the way for lasting peace and development.

“The security situation is now better in Jammu and Kashmir. The youngsters should focus on their education, their future and also support their parents," he said.

