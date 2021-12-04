Security Forces Alerted Over Delhi Woman Suspected of Honey-Trapping Officials for Favours, Sensitive Info

Security forces and police in the national capital as well as Jammu and Kashmir have been alerted to the alleged involvement of a Delhi-based woman in suspicious activities such as ‘honey-trapping’ top officials for favours and sensitive information.

Security and police forces have issued inputs based on communication to the effect by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“An intelligence input has been received from the MHA regarding the involvement of a lady (name withheld) in activities prejudicial to national interest. It has been reported that she is taking an interest in developing connections with officers of Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)," an input released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

Sources told News18 that the woman in question is suspected to be involved in seeking personal favours like transfers and postings, and elicitation of sensitive information from prominent government officials using her relationship with them. Forces have also been alerted to allegations of ‘honey-trapping’ against the woman.

“She has formed close connections with both retired and in-service officials of various government ministries as well as the CRPF, ITBP, J&K Police and Delhi Police. She is known to honey trap officials and later uses them to get her work done," the input, seen by News18, says.

The woman has also been barred from entering locations of different forces. Sources aware of the input said a complaint was raised against a paramilitary official who took the woman to sensitive locations. “After the complaint, it was found that she had visited various places and impersonated a judicial officer. Later, it was decided to make all forces aware about her activities," a source said.

“In the last one year, she has travelled extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab. She is known to honey-trap officials and later uses them to get her work done. Depending upon the kind of relation she shares with an official, she asks them for information, personal favours, contact details of prominent government officials and help in transfer and posting of CAPF personnel," the input released by ITBP says.

