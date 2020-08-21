INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #25YearsOfInternetInIndia#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Security Forces Apprehend 3 NSCN Cadres During Joint Operations in Arunachal Pradesh

A joint team of Changlang police, 9 Assam Rifles and 149 Battalion of CRPF made the arrests. (Representative image)

A joint team of Changlang police, 9 Assam Rifles and 149 Battalion of CRPF made the arrests. (Representative image)

The three apprehended cadres have been handed over to the district police and three cases were registered against them under relevant sections.

  • PTI Itanagar
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 7:05 PM IST
Share this:

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have apprehended three cadres of various factions of the NSCN during joint operations in Changlang district, police said on Friday.

A joint team of Changlang police, 9 Assam Rifles and 149 Battalion of CRPF, during an operation on Thursday, apprehended one self-styled second lieutenant of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Reformation).

The NSCN-R cadre was apprehended from New Sallang village in the district, the sources said.

In another operation on Thursday, an NSCN (K) Yung Aung (YA) faction cadre was apprehended from Namgoi area by a joint team of Changlang district police, 19 Assam Rifles and 171 Bn of CRPF.

Earlier on August 15, security forces apprehended a self-styled Sergeant Major of the NSCN-K (YA) from New Sallang area by personnel of 9 Assam Rifles and district police.

The three apprehended cadres have been handed over to the district police and three cases registered against them under relevant sections of laws at Changlang and Nampong police stations, the sources added.

Next Story
Loading