INDIA

1-MIN READ

Security Forces Bust Militant Hideout in J&K's Kulgam, Recover Arms

Representative image.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 31, 2020, 11:26 PM IST
Security forces busted a militant hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district and recovered a number of items including ammunition, police said here.

On receiving information regarding presence of militants in Akhal-Malwan forest belt of the south Kashmir district, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces, a police spokesperson said.

During the search, a hideout was busted in the forest area, he said.

The spokesperson said a magazine of AK series, 30 rounds of bullets, a gas cylinder with stove, some kitchen utensils, medicines, sleeping bags, rucksack bags and other items were seized from the hideout.

A case has been registered and investigation initiated to establish the full circumstances pertaining to the hideout, he said.


