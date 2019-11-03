Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
1-min read

Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in J&K's Kishtwar, Seize Cache of Arms and Explosives

The hideout was unearthed in Sheri area of Mughal Maidan by a joint search party of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police, officials said.

PTI

Updated:November 3, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
Security Forces Bust Terrorist Hideout in J&K's Kishtwar, Seize Cache of Arms and Explosives
Representative image.

Jammu: Security forces recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Sunday, officials said.

No arrest was made during the operation, the officials said. The hideout was unearthed in Sheri area of Mughal Maidan by a joint search party of the Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of local police, they said.

During the search, a Chinese pistol, two magazines with two rounds, one AK magazine with 27 rounds, 8.1 kg explosives, 10 electronic detonators and five switches with battery used in triggering improvised explosive devices were seized.



