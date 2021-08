Terrorists opened fire at a security forces convoy in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday, officials said here.

They said the convoy was headed for Srinagar from Jammu.

"Terrorists opened firing on a security forces convoy in Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Malpora in Qazigund area of Kulgam district," an official said.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here