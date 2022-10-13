CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Security Forces Detect Bag Containing 3 IEDs in J&K's Ramban

PTI

Last Updated: October 13, 2022, 11:27 IST

Jammu, India

The officials said the search was launched in the forest area following inputs on suspicious movement of some people there. (Image for representation: File Photo)

The bag is believed to have been abandoned by suspected terrorists planning to carry out attacks in the district, officials said

A major tragedy was averted in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district as security forces detected three powerful improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in a bag from a forest area, officials said on Thursday.

The bag was found lying in the forests of Sangaldan in Gool sub-division by a joint search party of the Army and police late Wednesday night, they said.

The officials said the search was launched in the forest area following inputs on suspicious movement of some people there. No arrests were made during the operation, they said, adding that a bomb disposal squad confirmed the presence of three IEDs in the bag.

The bag is believed to have been abandoned by suspected terrorists planning to carry out attacks in the district, the officials said, adding that the police have registered a case and an investigation was on.

first published:October 13, 2022, 11:27 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 11:27 IST