Security Forces Foil Bid to Smuggle Weapons into Kashmir; Arms, Ammo Seized

Security forces foiled a bid to smuggle weapons into Kashmir on Saturday by arresting two militant associates in Kulgam district which led to the seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition, police said. The arrests were made at the Lower Munda crossing in Qazigund the gateway to the Valley in the south Kashmir district, an official said.

He said the forces had intercepted a vehicle for checking which led to the discovery of two AK 56 rifles, 10 pistols, a few grenades and some ammunition. Two militant associates, Zahid Nabi and Mehraj-ud-din of Pulwama, were arrested, the official said.

A case has been registered, and an investigation is in progress, the official added.

