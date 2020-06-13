Security Forces Gun Down 2 Militants in Anantnag in Early Morning Encounter, Ammunition Recovered

Two more militants were killed in a joint operation by the Army's 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in the Kachpura Zadora area of ​​Anantnag district in Southern Kashmir.

Sources said the forces launched a cordon and search operation in the early hours of Saturday on a tip-off about the presence of militants in Kachpura during which two militants were traced in a residential house.

During the cordon and search, sources said the forces warned the militants to surrender but the latter opened fire, following which a brief encounter ensued where the duo were killed by the armed forces.

Police has not yet released the identities of the two militants for security reasons, but the Army has linked the two militants to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen outfit in a tweet by Chinar Corps of Army.

Sources said the militants may be from Kulgam district and both of them had recently joined the militant ranks.

The army also claimed to have recovered two pistols and some ammunition from the possession of the two slain militants. In a press release, the police has instructed locals to steer clear of the immediate area of the encounter for security reasons.

A number of militants associated with several terrorist outfits have been killed in recent successful operations in the area.