Security Forces Gun Down Four Naxals in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Security forces killed four naxals, including a woman, in an encounter on Sunday in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2018, 5:39 PM IST
Security Forces Gun Down Four Naxals in Chhattisgarh Encounter
Representative image.
Raipur: Four naxals, including a woman, were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, around 350 kilometers from here, police said.

The gunfight took place at around 2:30 pm in the Gumiyabeda village forest when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.

The ultras fled the spot and entered the dense forest after a brief exchange of fire, he said.

The bodies of four naxals and weapons were found at the spot, the SP said.

The combing operation is underway in the area, he added.
| Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
