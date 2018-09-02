Security Forces Gun Down Four Naxals in Chhattisgarh Encounter

Four naxals, including a woman, were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district, around 350 kilometers from here, police said.The gunfight took place at around 2:30 pm in the Gumiyabeda village forest when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on an anti-Maoist operation, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Jitendra Shukla told PTI.The ultras fled the spot and entered the dense forest after a brief exchange of fire, he said.The bodies of four naxals and weapons were found at the spot, the SP said.The combing operation is underway in the area, he added.