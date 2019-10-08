Security Forces Kill Militant in Ongoing Encounter in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar: A militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, an official said.

He said the gun battle broke out between militants and security forces on the outskirts of Awantipora town in the morning following a tip-off about the presence of ultras in the area. One militant was killed in the encounter, the official said.

He was identified as Ufaid Farooq Lone. He was active since July 2018, he said. Lone was involved in several militancy-related incidents in the past over one year, the official said.

He had been threatening shopkeepers against the opening of shops following the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, the official said.

