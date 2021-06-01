Security Forces Kill Two Maoist Cadres in Chhattisgarh's Kondagaon, Arms Recovered

Two Maoist operatives were killed in an encounter on Tuesday in Chhattisgarh along the borders of Kondagaon and Kanker districts, police said. A police officer said bodies of two uniformed Maoist cadres were found after an exchange of fire near the Bhandarpal forest area in Kondagaon district. A huge cache of arms, including an SLR rifle, .303 rifle and three 12 bore rifles were recovered from the spot

Security forces launched a search operation on Monday after receiving information about the presence of members of the extremist outfit’s ‘North Kanker-Mainpur Division Coordination Committee’ in the Rajpur-Bhandarpal-Timnar forest.

Fighting began around 12.30 pm on Tuesday and continued for about an hour following which two Maoist cadres, including a woman, were killed.

Kondagaon Superintendent of Police Siddharth Tiwari said some more members of the outfit may have suffered injuries during the gunfight and managed to flee from the spot. Searches are being conducted in the nearby areas to apprehend them, he said.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P, said search operations are underway for the past few days by troops of the BSF, ITBP, STF, DRG from Amabeda, Iragaon, Dhanora and Kanker regions to capture ultras moving around the district borders.

