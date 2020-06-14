Security Forces Launch Cordon-and-search Operation in Kulgam, Militants Manage to Flee

Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday following information about presence of militants there, but the ultras managed to escape leaving behind their belongings, police said.

On a credible input about the presence of militants in the orchards between Nillow and Arrew villages, security forces launched the cordon-and- search operation there, a police spokesman said.

The spokesman, however, said the militants managed to escape, taking advantage of the dense foliage in the orchards.

"But, while fleeing, they left behind their belongings, including bedding, clothes, medicines and food items," he said.

The spokesman said a case has been registered in this regard and the recovered materials have been seized by the police and taken into records for the purpose of investigation.