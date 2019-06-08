Take the pledge to vote

Security Forces Launch Search Operation after Gunfight in J&K's Anantnag

Police sources said that the militants fired at the security forces during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

IANS

June 8, 2019
Representative image. (Photo PTI)
Srinagar: Security forces launched a search operation on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district following a gunfight with militants, police said.

Police sources said that the militants fired at the security forces during a cordon and search operation in Nowgam village of Verinag area.

"Reinforcements have been rushed to the area to trace the militants," they added.

