1-MIN READ

Security Forces Launch Search Operation After 'Suspected Movement' Along IB in J&K

Representative image. (Reuters)

Representative image. (Reuters)

The Border Security Force (BSF) and police launched the operation in the Hiranagar area late Sunday night after receiving information about the use of torch lights and suspected movement along the border, officials said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:52 AM IST
Security forces launched a search operation following "suspected movement" in the riverine areas along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua-Samba sector, officials said on Monday.

The Border Security Force (BSF) and police launched the operation in the Hiranagar area late Sunday night after receiving information about the use of torch lights and suspected movement along the border, they said.

The entire area was cordoned off and searches conducted till Monday morning, the officials said.

The operation is going on in Samba sector's riverine areas of Basantar and Eik Nalah areas, which are adjacent to Hiranagar, they said.

In the last few years, terrorists have infiltrated into India through Hiranagar and Samba and carried out attacks on army camps, police stations in Samba, Kathua, Jammu and Nagrota areas.

Checkpoints along the International Border and on the Jammu-Pathankot highway are on alert.


