Security Forces Neutralise 2 Cadres of NSCN-K(YA) in Arunachal

Troops of Spear Corps in a joint operation with State Police neutralised two Myanmarese cadres of NSCN-K (YA) in the general area Lomlo, Tirap District, Arunachal Pradesh on July 28.

A number of inputs were being received from various sources regarding the presence of a group of NSCN-K (YA) cadres carrying out anti-national activities in areas north of the Trans Arunachal Highway, in Kottam Forest. Based on a specific input, Assam Rifles along with State Police launched a search operation in Lomlo Village. During the search of the suspected area, the column located a hideout and the cadres were challenged and asked to surrender. However, the insurgents opened fire.

In the ensuing firefight, two insurgents of NSCN-K (YA) were neutralized. Two assault rifles including one M14 and one MQ series rifle, one 9mm Pistol, two country-made weapons, assorted ammunition and warlike stores and cash Rs 11,200/- were recovered. The bodies along with recovered items have been handed over to Deomali Police Station, Tirap District for further investigation. The local population expressed their relief to the Security Forces, for neutralizing the Myanmar based cadres, as they were threatening the locals and extorting from the region.

