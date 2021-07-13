Security Forces On Alert Near Nepal Border After Al Qaeda Module Busted in Lucknow

Days after the arrest of two terrorists linked to terror group Al-Qaeda in Lucknow, the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad is still on the hunt for their accomplices. The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel posted at the Indo-Nepal border have been alerted too. Roadblocks are in place on every road leading to Nepal from India. Every visitor passing through roads near the Indo-Nepal border in UP’s Siddharthnagar district is being thoroughly screened and interrogated in case of any doubts.

The two al-Qaeda operatives were arrested from the Kakori area in Lucknow. They have been identified as Minhaz Ahmed and Masiruddin aka Mushir. UP ATS said the module was planning terrorist attacks in Lucknow and other cities in Uttar Pradesh.

Commandant Amit Singh, in charge of the 43rd SSB Corps in Siddharthnagar, said t soldiers on the border have been alerted to look at all the activities taking place near border areas.

In UP, an alert has been issued on the districts such as Lakhimpur and Bahraich bordering Nepal. The security agencies along with police forces have been alerted in these districts.

SSB Commandant Munna Singh, posted on the Gaurifanta border on the Indo-Nepal border in Lakhimpur district, said the security agencies on the border are on alert and checking all the vehicles passing through the routes leading to Nepal. “At present, intensive checking of the border area is being done through dog squad and CCTV cameras. Lakhimpur Kheri shares a 62-km border with Nepal. Along with the security forces, Intelligence Bureau and police personnel are doing intensive checking of every vehicle and persons in the border area,” he said.

Terrorists and criminals consider the Indo-Nepal border as the easiest way to infiltrate. Many terrorists were arrested on the Indo-Nepal border from different states in the last few years.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Siddharthnagar, Ram Abhilash Tripathi said that patrolling has been increased on the non-traditional routes and the border. “On the instructions of the government, SSB and police personnel are fully prepared at Aligarhwa, Khunwan, Barhni, Kakarhwa, Thothri border,” he said.

