Security Forces Recover 6 Bombs in Assam's Sonitpur
1-MIN READ

Security Forces Recover 6 Bombs in Assam's Sonitpur

PTI

Last Updated: December 22, 2022, 09:50 IST

Assam, India

No militant outfit has, however, claimed responsibility so far.(Representational Image: PTI)



It is suspected that militant outfits placed these to disturb peace during the forthcoming Christmas and New Year celebrations, the officer said.

Security forces have recovered six hand-made bombs from under a bridge in Assam’s Sonitpur district on Wednesday, a police officer said.

A joint patrol team of the Army and police spotted the explosives under Chirajuli bridge on National Highway-15 in Dhekiajuli area, he said.

The bombs were later defused.



No militant outfit has, however, claimed responsibility so far.

The development comes two-days after Army’s Eastern area Commander Lt Gen R P Kalita and Assam Director General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta held a closed-door security review meeting here.

  Assam
December 22, 2022, 09:50 IST
December 22, 2022, 09:50 IST
