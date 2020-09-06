Security Forces Recover Bodies of Two Local Militants from River in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora

Srinagar: Security forces have recovered the bodies of two local militants who drowned in a river while trying to cross the Line of Control (LoC) in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday. Police along with the Army recovered the two bodies, besides arms and ammunition, from the Kishanganga river in Tulail area of Gurez sector in north Kashmir on Saturday, a police official said.

He said the bodies were shifted to Gurez hospital for medical and legal formalities. Incriminating material, including four AK-47 magazines, 115 AK-47 rounds, 17 pistol-9mm rounds, a hand grenade, a wireless set, four wrist watches, a pouch, a jacket and matrix sheets were found, the official said. He said as per the documents recovered, one of them has been identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar, a resident of Dogripora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. "As per police records, he was missing since May 2018 and had joined proscribed terror outfit HM (Hizbul Mujahideen) after crossing the LoC. While the identity of the other deceased is being ascertained, and their families have been called for their identification," the official said. He said the preliminary investigation revealed both of them were local militants and were active across the border.

"In a bid to infiltrate back onto this side, both of them have died due to drowning while crossing the river," he said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the official added. Meanwhile, the security forces have recovered a M-4 rifle from the site of an encounter with militants in Kupwara district of north Kashmir, the police official said.

He said the security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in the forest area of Dana Behak Hemli Top in Warnow Kupwara on Saturday after specific inputs about the presence of militants there. During the search operation, the hiding militants opened fire at the search party of the forces, which was retaliated leading to an encounter, the official said. He said some incriminating material, including one M-4 rifle and two rucksacks, have been recovered from the encounter site. The search operation is underway, the official said.