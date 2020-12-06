News18 Logo

india

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18»India
1-MIN READ

Security Forces Recover Explosives, Detonators from Panchayat Ghar in J&K's Kupwara

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

During the searches, five kilograms of Polymer Bonded Explosives (PBX) was recovered from the panchayat ghar, " an Army official said.

Security forces on Sunday recovered explosives and detonators from a panchayat ghar in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, Army said. "A joint search operation was launched today (Sunday) morning based on specific inputs on Gulgam area of Kupwara district. During the searches, five kilograms of Polymer Bonded Explosives (PBX) was recovered from the panchayat ghar, " an Army official said.

He said the explosives were later destroyed. Two detonators and some posters about abrogation of Article 370 and 'bandh' calls were also recovered from the building, the official added.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...